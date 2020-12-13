Docebo’s (DCBO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Eight Capital

Eight Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Eight Capital currently has a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Docebo from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $48.26 on Thursday. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

