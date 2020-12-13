Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given a €8.60 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €6.75 ($7.94).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) alerts:

Shares of LHA opened at €9.60 ($11.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €9.01 and a 200-day moving average of €8.77. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a one year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a one year high of €17.20 ($20.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion and a PE ratio of -0.91.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.