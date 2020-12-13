DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,660 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 0.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of DaVita by 2.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 5.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 16.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of DaVita by 1.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $46,388.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,503.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John M. Nehra purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.60 per share, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 230,590 shares of company stock valued at $20,876,006 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA opened at $108.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.20 and a 52-week high of $114.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.97. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.