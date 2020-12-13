Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 64,975 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 64,975 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 49.8% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 43.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEIC. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered SEI Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $56.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.78. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $424.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.73 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 119,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $6,375,479.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,362,586 shares in the company, valued at $499,962,092.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Kathy Heilig sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $801,150.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,391 shares of company stock valued at $12,321,221. 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

