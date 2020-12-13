Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,008 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.29% of Federated Hermes worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 7.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 118,903 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,474,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,787,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

In related news, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 5,780 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $163,920.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,870 shares in the company, valued at $6,065,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,101 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $31,246.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,196 shares of company stock worth $1,255,721. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $364.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.61 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.15%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.