Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,513 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 974.5% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 788,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,237,000 after acquiring an additional 715,309 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 192.2% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 404,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,697,000 after acquiring an additional 265,782 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,079,000 after acquiring an additional 243,223 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,165,000 after acquiring an additional 132,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 46.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 390,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,047,000 after buying an additional 124,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Gabelli started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.56.

Shares of JKHY opened at $155.82 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $200.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.56%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

