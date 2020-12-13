Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.05 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 651.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,494 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $157.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.31. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.30.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

