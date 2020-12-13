Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1,127.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 66,814 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% in the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

TSM stock opened at $104.03 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $107.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $539.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

