Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 30,873 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 425.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,873 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,608,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,562,000 after buying an additional 449,214 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 14,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $131.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.40, a PEG ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.61. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

