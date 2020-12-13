Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 14,825 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 153.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 22.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,410,000 after buying an additional 2,960,349 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth about $14,674,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 29.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,027,000 after buying an additional 415,974 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 225.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,884,000 after buying an additional 1,081,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,498,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,997,000 after buying an additional 35,397 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $225.49 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.63 and its 200 day moving average is $202.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on DocuSign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.21.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.81, for a total transaction of $1,647,947.07. Following the sale, the executive now owns 74,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,445,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $9,454,562.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,853,315.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,898 shares of company stock worth $21,290,078 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.