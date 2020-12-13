Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 146,393 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,393 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.45% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAKE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of CAKE opened at $37.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

The Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.