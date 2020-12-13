CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €45.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) (ETR:EVD) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EVD. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.25 ($49.71).

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) stock opened at €50.55 ($59.47) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.95. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €25.54 ($30.05) and a 52 week high of €61.55 ($72.41). The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,888.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

