Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CROX has been the subject of several other reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.33.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $62.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $66.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Crocs will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 9,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $535,995.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 164,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,366.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,703,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,040 shares of company stock worth $2,870,658 in the last three months. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 123.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 46.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

