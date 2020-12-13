Critical Analysis: Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) versus Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF)

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) and Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thai Airways International Public has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Spirit Airlines and Thai Airways International Public’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $3.83 billion 0.67 $335.26 million $5.09 5.15 Thai Airways International Public $6.08 billion 0.04 -$387.77 million N/A N/A

Spirit Airlines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Thai Airways International Public.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and Thai Airways International Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -0.26% -7.51% -2.37% Thai Airways International Public N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Spirit Airlines and Thai Airways International Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 0 1 1 0 2.50 Thai Airways International Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.84%. Given Spirit Airlines’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Spirit Airlines is more favorable than Thai Airways International Public.

Summary

Spirit Airlines beats Thai Airways International Public on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

Thai Airways International Public Company Profile

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of airline business. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides composed of passenger, freight, and mail services. The Business Units segments offers cargo and mail commercial, ground customer, ground handling and equipment, and catering services. The Other Activities segment is involved in the transportation supporting activities, which include dispatch services, sales on board, THAI shop, and technical services. The company is also involved in the provision of aviation training services; tourism business; and information technology for travel services. As of December 31, 2019, it had a route network servicing to 62 destinations in 31 countries with 3 domestic destinations; and a fleet of 103 aircraft, including 32 owned aircraft, 32 aircraft under finance leases, and 39 aircraft under operating leases. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.