Critical Analysis: Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) versus Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.2% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.8% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alexion Pharmaceuticals and Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals $4.99 billion 5.30 $2.40 billion $9.74 12.42 Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$255.13 million ($13.98) -3.26

Alexion Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Phathom Pharmaceuticals. Phathom Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexion Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and Phathom Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals 0 8 15 1 2.71 Phathom Pharmaceuticals 1 0 1 0 2.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $145.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.06%. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $39.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.21%. Given Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Alexion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Alexion Pharmaceuticals and Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals 16.32% 23.16% 14.76% Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A -124.50% -68.96%

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals beats Phathom Pharmaceuticals on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD). It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia; and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company is developing ALXN1210 (Intravenous) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of gMG and NMOSD; ALXN1210 (Subcutaneous), which is in Phase III clinical trials for PNH and aHUS; ALXN1810 (Subcutaneous) that is in Phase I clinical trial for renal diseases; and ALXN1720 (Subcutaneous), which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of disease states involving dysregulated terminal complement activity. Further, it is developing ALXN1840 (WTX101) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Wilson disease; and ALXN1830 and ABY-039, which are in Phase I clinical trials for neonatal Fc receptor. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other healthcare providers in the United States and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.; collaborations with Caelum Biosciences, Inc., Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S; strategic agreement with Caelum Biosciences, Inc.; agreement with Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.; and a partnership with Affibody AB. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach. It is also developing vonoprazan, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease; and in combination with antibiotics for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Buffalo Grove, Illinois.

