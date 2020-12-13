Critical Analysis: Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) vs. Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP)

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) and Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Berry Petroleum and Mid-Con Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Petroleum -35.49% 8.20% 4.51% Mid-Con Energy Partners -37.26% -10.59% -3.68%

This table compares Berry Petroleum and Mid-Con Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Petroleum $559.41 million 0.55 $43.54 million $1.35 2.83 Mid-Con Energy Partners $55.50 million 0.78 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

Berry Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Con Energy Partners.

Risk & Volatility

Berry Petroleum has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-Con Energy Partners has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Berry Petroleum and Mid-Con Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Petroleum 0 4 1 0 2.20 Mid-Con Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Berry Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $5.17, indicating a potential upside of 35.25%. Given Berry Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Berry Petroleum is more favorable than Mid-Con Energy Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of Berry Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Berry Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Berry Petroleum beats Mid-Con Energy Partners on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

About Mid-Con Energy Partners

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma and Wyoming areas. As of December 31, 2019, its total estimated proved reserves were 25.6 million barrel of oil equivalent (MMBoe). Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

