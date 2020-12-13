CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $128.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.00.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $148.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 2.35. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $163.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.49.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $2,845,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,919,702.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $98,047.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,421.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,159 shares of company stock valued at $42,912,522. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,457,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,069 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $112,187,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 233.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 596,255 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,158,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,563,000 after acquiring an additional 164,796 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.