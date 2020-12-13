Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €60.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1COV has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €51.14 ($60.17).

ETR 1COV opened at €48.98 ($57.62) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion and a PE ratio of 48.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. Covestro AG has a 12 month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 12 month high of €50.86 ($59.84). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €44.70 and a 200-day moving average of €39.85.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

