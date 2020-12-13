Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €54.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

1COV has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Covestro AG (1COV.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €51.14 ($60.17).

1COV stock opened at €48.98 ($57.62) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €44.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. Covestro AG has a 52-week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52-week high of €50.86 ($59.84). The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.98.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

