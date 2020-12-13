Contrasting Searchlight Resources (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) & Sierra Metals (NYSE:SMTS)

Searchlight Resources (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) and Sierra Metals (NYSE:SMTS) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Searchlight Resources alerts:

This table compares Searchlight Resources and Sierra Metals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Searchlight Resources N/A N/A -$430,000.00 N/A N/A Sierra Metals $229.04 million 2.28 $4.43 million $0.12 26.75

Sierra Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Searchlight Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Searchlight Resources and Sierra Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Searchlight Resources N/A -834.48% -36.19% Sierra Metals 2.03% 9.01% 4.70%

Volatility & Risk

Searchlight Resources has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Metals has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Searchlight Resources and Sierra Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Searchlight Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Sierra Metals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sierra Metals has a consensus price target of $3.88, indicating a potential upside of 20.72%. Given Sierra Metals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sierra Metals is more favorable than Searchlight Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.6% of Sierra Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Searchlight Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sierra Metals beats Searchlight Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Searchlight Resources

Searchlight Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, cobalt, gold, vanadium, and uranium deposits. The company holds interests in the Bootleg Lake gold project covering 7,280 hectares located near Creighton, Saskatchewan; the Duddridge Lake property comprising 4 mineral claims covering approximately 3,051.6 hectares located to the northwest of La Ronge, Saskatchewan; and the Cameron cobalt project located in the north of North Bay, Ontario. It also holds interests in the Flin Flon North project consisting of 2 mineral claims covering an area of 5,644.7 hectares located in Saskatchewan; and the English Bay property covering an area of 3,140 hectares located in the north La Ronge, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Canyon Copper Corp. and changed its name to Searchlight Resources Inc. in July 2018. Searchlight Resources Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc. focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru. It also holds 100% interest in the Bolivar and Cusi Mines in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Dia Bras Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Metals Inc. in December 2012. Sierra Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Searchlight Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Searchlight Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.