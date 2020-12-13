Contrasting Onyx (OTCMKTS:ONXC) and Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Onyx (OTCMKTS:ONXC) and Transocean (NYSE:RIG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Onyx and Transocean’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onyx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Transocean $3.09 billion 0.50 -$1.26 billion ($1.45) -1.74

Onyx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Transocean.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Onyx and Transocean, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onyx 0 0 0 0 N/A Transocean 7 12 1 0 1.70

Transocean has a consensus price target of $2.10, indicating a potential downside of 16.80%. Given Transocean’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Transocean is more favorable than Onyx.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.7% of Transocean shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Onyx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Transocean shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Onyx and Transocean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onyx N/A N/A N/A Transocean -54.06% -5.92% -2.89%

About Onyx

Crown Energy Corporation engages in the production, manufacture, distribution, and sale of asphalt products primarily in Utah, Arizona, Nebraska, and Wyoming. The company operates in Performance Grade, and Asphalt Emulsions and Maintenance segments. The Performance Grade segment comprises private construction projects, which include parking lots, driveways, and minor city and county roads. The Asphalt Emulsions and Maintenance Segment implements pavement maintenance programs to rehabilitate and extend the life of existing roads. It sells its products to contractors and customers for pavement maintenance. Crown Energy is headquartered in Woods Cross, Utah.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters. The company serves integrated oil companies or their affiliates, as well as government-controlled oil companies and independent oil companies. Transocean Ltd. is based in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

