Contrasting NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) & FTS International (NYSE:FTSI)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) and FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and FTS International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexTier Oilfield Solutions 0 4 8 0 2.67 FTS International 4 2 0 0 1.33

NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $3.91, suggesting a potential upside of 0.42%. FTS International has a consensus price target of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 87.48%. Given FTS International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FTS International is more favorable than NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NexTier Oilfield Solutions and FTS International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexTier Oilfield Solutions $1.82 billion 0.46 -$106.16 million ($0.23) -16.91 FTS International $776.60 million 0.12 -$72.90 million ($1.40) -12.70

FTS International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NexTier Oilfield Solutions. NexTier Oilfield Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FTS International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NexTier Oilfield Solutions and FTS International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexTier Oilfield Solutions -24.38% -27.11% -13.75% FTS International -40.55% -290.64% -17.80%

Risk and Volatility

NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a beta of 3.32, meaning that its stock price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTS International has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.1% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of FTS International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of FTS International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NexTier Oilfield Solutions beats FTS International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 45 hydraulic fracturing fleets, 118 wireline trucks, and 80 pumpdown units. The company's Well Construction and Intervention Services segment provides cementing services that incorporate custom engineered mixing and blending equipment to ensure precision and accuracy in providing annulus isolation and hydraulic seal, while protecting fresh water zones from our customers' zone of interest; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications, and acidizing to optimize the performance of its customers' wells. It also offers coiled tubing services to help customers in accomplishing various goals in their horizontal completion, workover, and well maintenance projects. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had approximately 25 coiled tubing units and 101 cementing units. The company serves integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 1.4 million hydraulic horsepower across 28 fleets. The company serves E&P companies that specialize in unconventional oil and natural gas resources. FTS International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 22, 2020, FTS International, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

