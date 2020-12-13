Contrasting Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) and BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH)

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) and BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Coherent shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Coherent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Coherent and BioForce Nanosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherent $1.23 billion 2.70 -$414.14 million $1.44 94.35 BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 557.36 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A

BioForce Nanosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coherent.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Coherent and BioForce Nanosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherent 0 5 5 0 2.50 BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coherent currently has a consensus target price of $166.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.55%. Given Coherent’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Coherent is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Coherent and BioForce Nanosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherent -33.70% 3.41% 1.81% BioForce Nanosciences N/A -442,575.50% -328,192.44%

Risk and Volatility

Coherent has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 222% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coherent beats BioForce Nanosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc. provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products. Its products are used in markets, including microelectronics, materials processing, original equipment manufacturer components and instrumentation, and scientific research and government programs. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through direct sales personnel and independent representatives internationally. Coherent, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private labels products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as and through online. BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

