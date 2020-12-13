Contrasting CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) & Track Data (OTCMKTS:TRAC)

Track Data (OTCMKTS:TRAC) and CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Track Data and CME Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Track Data N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CME Group $4.87 billion 13.29 $2.12 billion $6.80 26.51

CME Group has higher revenue and earnings than Track Data.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.8% of CME Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Track Data shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of CME Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Track Data and CME Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Track Data N/A N/A N/A CME Group 43.68% 9.22% 2.16%

Risk and Volatility

Track Data has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CME Group has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Track Data and CME Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Track Data 0 0 0 0 N/A CME Group 3 6 7 0 2.25

CME Group has a consensus price target of $184.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.44%. Given CME Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CME Group is more favorable than Track Data.

Summary

CME Group beats Track Data on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Track Data Company Profile

Track Data Corporation, Inc. provides market data, financial information, quote systems, and trading platforms for professional and individual traders in the United States and internationally. The company offers market data and research solutions, such as FastTrack-MX, an institutional grade application that provides faster quotes, unique news items, advanced option data, or in-depth charting applications; and myTrack Pro, a quote, portfolio, and news service. It also offers trading solutions, including myTrack, a Web-based market data and trading software platform; proTrack, an advanced execution and market data platform designed for the institutional marketplace; myTrack Edge, a direct access online trading platform. In addition, the company provides NewsWatch that delivers news and information from different sources worldwide; Track SDK, an application program interface that gives market data; OpTrack, an option strategy search and rank tool; AIQ Trading Expert Pro, a trading software package for personal computers; AIQ OptionExpert, an option data and option evaluation system; Dial-Data that offers end-of-day financial market data, financial data bases, historical information, analytical services, and data manipulation tools; AIQ Analyst, a browser-based charting that provides end of day and twenty minute delayed price charting for stocks and market indices; and Track ECN, an electronic communications network. It also offers news and research solutions. Track Data Corporation, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions. The company also provides clearing for exchange-traded contracts and cleared swaps, as well as settlement services; and transaction lifecycle management services, such as trade and portfolio management, financial resource optimization, regulatory reporting, and trade processing. In addition, the company offers a range of market data services, including real-time and historical data services. It serves professional traders, financial institutions, institutional and individual investors, corporations, manufacturers, producers, governments, and central banks. The company has strategic partnership with B3 S.A. to develop risk management products for Brazilian domestic and international market participants. The company was formerly known as Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc. and changed its name to CME Group Inc. in July 2007. CME Group Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

