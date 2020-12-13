ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist upgraded ConocoPhillips to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.36.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE COP opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 1.88. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.