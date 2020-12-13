ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNOB. ValuEngine raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConnectOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

CNOB opened at $20.27 on Thursday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.40.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 60.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 136.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

