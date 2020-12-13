Comparing ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) and Aradigm (OTCMKTS:ARDMQ)

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) and Aradigm (OTCMKTS:ARDMQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ViewRay and Aradigm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ViewRay 1 2 5 0 2.50 Aradigm 0 0 0 0 N/A

ViewRay currently has a consensus price target of $3.83, indicating a potential downside of 6.50%. Given ViewRay’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ViewRay is more favorable than Aradigm.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ViewRay and Aradigm’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViewRay $87.78 million 6.94 -$120.20 million ($1.18) -3.47 Aradigm $14.47 million 0.05 -$10.70 million N/A N/A

Aradigm has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ViewRay.

Profitability

This table compares ViewRay and Aradigm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViewRay -166.74% -63.41% -36.34% Aradigm N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of ViewRay shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of ViewRay shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Aradigm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ViewRay has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aradigm has a beta of 3.01, indicating that its stock price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ViewRay beats Aradigm on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment. The company serves university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. ViewRay, Inc. markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force and distribution network. It has operations in the United States, France, Germany, and internationally. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakwood, Ohio.

About Aradigm

Aradigm Corp. is a leading developer of advanced pulmonary drug delivery systems for the treatment of systemic conditions as well as lung diseases. Their hand-held AERx platform is being designed for the rapid and reproducible delivery of a wide range of pharmaceutical drugs and biotech compounds via the lung.

