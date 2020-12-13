Comparing Salon Media Group (OTCMKTS:SLNM) & IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM)

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) and Salon Media Group (OTCMKTS:SLNM) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares IDW Media and Salon Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -42.29% -158.24% -38.48% Salon Media Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IDW Media and Salon Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Salon Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDW Media and Salon Media Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $62.60 million 0.54 -$26.43 million N/A N/A Salon Media Group N/A N/A -$2.67 million N/A N/A

Salon Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IDW Media.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of IDW Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Salon Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. 52.6% of Salon Media Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

IDW Media has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salon Media Group has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Salon Media Group beats IDW Media on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides entertainment products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment, and CTM. The Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, digital content, and board and tabletop games; and trades in paperback products. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes television series content based on comics and graphic novels. The CTM segment develops and distributes print and digital-based advertising and information to small and medium-sized businesses in targeted tourist markets. It also offers brochure distribution, publishing, and digital distribution services, as well as the VisitorFun Card program. This segment owns and services approximately 19,000 display stations at travel, tourism, and entertainment venues, including hotels and other lodgings, corporate and community venues, transportation terminals and hubs, tourist attractions, and entertainment venues in approximately 32 states and provinces in the United States and Canada. In addition, it sells touchscreen advertising and information delivery systems, as well as services and maintains content on systems sold to third parties. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Newark, New Jersey.

About Salon Media Group

Salon Media Group, Inc., an Internet media company, operates an online news Website in the United States. It produces a content Website with various subject-specific sections. The company's Salon.com Website features various voices and perspectives; and covers a range of topics, including news, politics, race, religion, culture, entertainment, sustainability, economy and innovation, technology, and business, as well as food, and health and science. Salon Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

