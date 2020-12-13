Comparing Medite Cancer Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:MDIT) & TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) and Medite Cancer Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:MDIT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TELA Bio and Medite Cancer Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 Medite Cancer Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

TELA Bio presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. Given TELA Bio’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TELA Bio is more favorable than Medite Cancer Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares TELA Bio and Medite Cancer Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio -152.45% N/A -39.62% Medite Cancer Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.6% of TELA Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Medite Cancer Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of TELA Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 85.4% of Medite Cancer Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TELA Bio and Medite Cancer Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $15.45 million 15.30 -$22.42 million ($17.10) -0.96 Medite Cancer Diagnostics $6.81 million 0.06 -$6.81 million N/A N/A

Medite Cancer Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TELA Bio.

Summary

TELA Bio beats Medite Cancer Diagnostics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Medite Cancer Diagnostics

Medite Cancer Diagnostics, Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It develops, manufactures, and markets molecular biomarkers, medical devices, and consumables for the detection, risk assessment, and diagnosis of cancerous and precancerous conditions and related diseases. The company offers USE 33, an ultrasonic decalcification instrument that automatically runs the process under controlled temperatures; TPC 15 Duo and Trio, a tissue processing instrument; TES 99 and TES Valida cooling units; and M530, A550, M380 microtomes for tissue sectioning. It also provides M630, a freezing microtome; TST44, a robotic multi-staining system; COT 20, a linear staining system; and RCM 9000, ACS 720, and TWISTER robotic coverslippers. In addition, the company develops SoftKit device for the self-collection of a sample that can be evaluated to provide an assessment of the health of the entire female genital tract. It sells its products through direct sales and distributors in the United States, China, Europe, and North Africa. The company serves histology and cytology laboratories associated with hospitals or research institutions, and independent laboratories. Medite Cancer Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida.

