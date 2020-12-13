Comparing GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) and BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP)

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) and BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GoHealth and BRP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoHealth N/A N/A N/A BRP Group -6.75% 6.96% 3.80%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GoHealth and BRP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoHealth 0 1 10 0 2.91 BRP Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

GoHealth currently has a consensus price target of $21.22, suggesting a potential upside of 59.69%. BRP Group has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.18%. Given GoHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GoHealth is more favorable than BRP Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GoHealth and BRP Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoHealth N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BRP Group $137.84 million 7.04 -$8.65 million $0.20 142.65

GoHealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BRP Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of GoHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of BRP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.9% of BRP Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BRP Group beats GoHealth on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoHealth

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is best for them. Since its inception, GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc. operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal, commercial, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

