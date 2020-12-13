Comparing CarMax (NYSE:KMX) & Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) and Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CarMax and Vroom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarMax $20.32 billion 0.76 $888.43 million $5.33 17.62 Vroom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CarMax has higher revenue and earnings than Vroom.

Profitability

This table compares CarMax and Vroom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarMax 3.76% 19.23% 3.49% Vroom N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of CarMax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Vroom shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of CarMax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CarMax and Vroom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarMax 2 2 12 1 2.71 Vroom 2 2 10 0 2.57

CarMax presently has a consensus price target of $103.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.19%. Vroom has a consensus price target of $59.90, indicating a potential upside of 72.52%. Given Vroom’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vroom is more favorable than CarMax.

Summary

CarMax beats Vroom on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale. The company also provides reconditioning and vehicle repair services; and financing alternatives for retail customers across a range of credit spectrum through its CarMax Auto Finance and arrangements with various financial institutions. As of February 29, 2020, it operated approximately 216 stores and 2 new car franchises. CarMax, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc. and changed its name to Vroom, Inc. in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

