Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.50.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

CVGI stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $9.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.97 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 27.5% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.