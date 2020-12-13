Colony Group LLC Sells 4,243 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Colony Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PSX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

PSX stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of -25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $114.95.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

