Colony Group LLC Sells 4,030 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 377.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. 57.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

Shares of GE opened at $11.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.