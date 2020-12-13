Colony Group LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 724,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after acquiring an additional 31,808 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 137,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the period. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

In other Ares Capital news, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,921. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,340 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

