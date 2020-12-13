Colony Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,912,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2,718.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 212,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,691,000 after buying an additional 205,092 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 890,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,432,000 after purchasing an additional 387,699 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $564,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.95.

Shares of CB stock opened at $153.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,274,139.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,634.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,352 shares of company stock worth $24,337,666 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.