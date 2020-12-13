Colony Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,895,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,591,000 after buying an additional 2,723,467 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,478,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,819,000 after buying an additional 3,441,697 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,666,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,893,000 after buying an additional 44,950 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,503,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,360,000 after buying an additional 36,933 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,202,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,404,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $129.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.35. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $131.78.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.