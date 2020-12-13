Colony Group LLC Invests $503,000 in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 571,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,970,000 after buying an additional 566,335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,961,000 after buying an additional 535,808 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 621.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 362,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,131,000 after buying an additional 312,328 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,918,000 after buying an additional 272,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $42,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

In related news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,652.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $196.57 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

