Colony Group LLC Has $918,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 51,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,628 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 36,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA opened at $86.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.00. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $87.65.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

