Colony Group LLC Has $592,000 Holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.47% of Applied Genetic Technologies worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 44.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter valued at $2,162,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGTC. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

AGTC stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market cap of $120.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

