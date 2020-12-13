Colony Group LLC Has $506,000 Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 82,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 21,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $46.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.97. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $65.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.25.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.