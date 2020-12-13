Colony Group LLC Grows Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 157,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 112,728 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $2,899,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of MET stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.