Colony Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 48,541 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 34.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,539,000 after buying an additional 45,041 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VFC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.26.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $86.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.86. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -666.62, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

