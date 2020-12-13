Colony Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 30.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 480.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,582,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,340,000 after buying an additional 1,310,231 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 496.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,347,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,734 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 147.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,134 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 833.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 683,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,842,000 after acquiring an additional 610,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 857,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,360,000 after purchasing an additional 592,820 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 lowered Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.70 and a 200 day moving average of $87.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.