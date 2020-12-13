Colony Group LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Colony Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 773,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,697,000 after buying an additional 92,079 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 72,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.96. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $67.41.

