Colony Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,070 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,125,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $506,648,000 after buying an additional 8,030,972 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,616,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $215,414,000 after buying an additional 2,086,067 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $206,108,000 after buying an additional 2,412,771 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,847,866 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $179,542,000 after buying an additional 713,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $146,991,000 after buying an additional 675,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.50 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.61.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

