Colony Group LLC Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,856,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,874,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,529,000 after purchasing an additional 169,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $160.04 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $170.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.96 and its 200 day moving average is $150.94. The stock has a market cap of $153.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Several analysts have commented on LLY shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Eli Lilly and from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

