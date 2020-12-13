Colony Group LLC Boosts Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FAF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 54.3% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.16. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.76.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

In other First American Financial news, Director Mark C. Oman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.78 per share, for a total transaction of $191,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

