Colony Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,105 IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,317,000 after buying an additional 148,930 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,335,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $148.73 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $149.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.59.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.40.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.