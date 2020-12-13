Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,160 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 147.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,733 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 23,671 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,024.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 249,600 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after buying an additional 227,400 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 45.5% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.7% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 102,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $78.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $81.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $1,708,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,670 shares of company stock valued at $4,654,484. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.52.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

